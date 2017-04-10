Page’s 5: DIY Easter Centerpieces

Start by shopping in your own house! Look for anything you can use that you already have.

Check out the kids toys for any bunny stuffies or figurines they have, and even head to the backyard. Easter lillys, hydrangeas, tulips, daffodils, rocks, moss, you can use anything that will bring the outside, in.

Fill A Vase…

Probably the simplest of simple centerpieces you can do for your Easter table! And you have a couple of options here: 1) Put a smaller vase or container inside a bigger one, then fill the space between the two vases with jellybeans, mini eggs, chocolates, peeps, carrots, flowers, or even marbles or jewels that are Spring colours. Add tall branches or flowers from the garden to the center vase, and you’re done! 2) Or, fill mason jars with some Easter treats, and put one on everyone’s plate. (Makes for a cute little gift for your guests to take home!)

Easter Tiered Stand…

Set moss, dyed, (or not dyed) eggs, bunny figurines, and candles in mason jars, on a tiered serving tray and there you have a simple and elegant focal point to your table.

Easter Egg Tree…

I’ve actually made this one a couple of years ago, and now it’s always part of my Easter decor! Hit up the craft store for styrofoam eggs and a cone. Paint and decorate the eggs however you like, glue them to the cone and add paper shreds to fill in the spaces.

Flower Science Experiment…

This one is great to get the kids involved with, but you WILL have to start it at least a few days before you’re expecting to use them as a centerpiece. Place white carnations or daisys in jars with food colouring added to the water. After a few days the flowers will start to change colour. Such a great way to bring bright beautiful colours into your home!

Wine Glasses…

Wine glasses, not JUST for drinking!! Flip them upside down, rest small candles on the flat end, and then in the glass put whatever Easter treats you want! You could even add ribbon to the stems, and a bright coloured table runner underneath the glasses.

