PAGE’S 5: Hottest Celebrity Dads

While we are definitely celebrating our own Dads this weekend, there’s nothing wrong in recognizing some other Dads in the world.

In no particular order…

CHRIS PRATT

The newly single, Chris Pratt definitely makes this TOP 5! His son Jack is 5 years old and is adorable in those glasses!

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

JT and wife Jessica Beil are very much in love with their 3 year old Silas! Right now Justin is on his ‘Man of the Wood’s world tour, and it’s a whole family affair!

Goin’ on tour. #MOTWTOUR A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 12, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

CHANNING TATUM

Gotta love a man who can rock a onesie! Even though Channing and Jenna Dewan are not together anymore, their daughter Everly is 4 now and absolutely adorable!!

Onesies pimp walk A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Nov 1, 2015 at 2:03am PST

RYAN REYNOLDS

Ryan and his wife Blake Lively of course made the cutest kids!! James is 3 years old now, and little Inez is just 1! Talk about the ‘million dollar family’!

CHRIS HEMSWORTH

Well he’s just sexy. PERIOD. But add in a video of him playing with his kids on a beach and I’m sold! Tristan and Sasha are 4 years old, and India Rose is 6.