PAGE’S 5: Hottest Celebrity Dads
Now we can ALL celebrate Father's Day!
While we are definitely celebrating our own Dads this weekend, there’s nothing wrong in recognizing some other Dads in the world.
In no particular order…
CHRIS PRATT
The newly single, Chris Pratt definitely makes this TOP 5! His son Jack is 5 years old and is adorable in those glasses!
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
JT and wife Jessica Beil are very much in love with their 3 year old Silas! Right now Justin is on his ‘Man of the Wood’s world tour, and it’s a whole family affair!
CHANNING TATUM
Gotta love a man who can rock a onesie! Even though Channing and Jenna Dewan are not together anymore, their daughter Everly is 4 now and absolutely adorable!!
RYAN REYNOLDS
Ryan and his wife Blake Lively of course made the cutest kids!! James is 3 years old now, and little Inez is just 1! Talk about the ‘million dollar family’!
CHRIS HEMSWORTH
Well he’s just sexy. PERIOD. But add in a video of him playing with his kids on a beach and I’m sold! Tristan and Sasha are 4 years old, and India Rose is 6.
Today is world oceans day! My happiest memories have been spent in and around the ocean. When I was a kid surfing with my brothers and my dad and now being able to do it with my kids is the greatest thing I could’ve ever hoped for. Unfortunately, we are on a fast track to destroying our oceans and in turn destroying ourselves, every second breath we take is generated from the oceans and without them we die. Everyone needs to play a part. You can make a difference today – and every day – by doing simple things like removing single use plastics, carrying your own water bottle, coffee cup and shopping bags, recycling the plastic you buy, avoiding products that contain microplastics and volunteering for a local clean-up #worldoceansday #loveouroceans @oceana @parley.tv