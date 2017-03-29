Page’s 5: Reasons Why ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Is Doing So Well At The Box Office

It Inspires A New Generation- Belle is one of the few Disney princesses that has her own opinions, her own thoughts and isn’t afraid to stand up for what she believes in. In this new film, younger generations are seeing a strong, independent woman role model on screen, which will hopefully inspire them to be just the same as they grow up.

It Comforts An Older Generation- Those who grew up and fell in love with the original 1991 film are given an excuse to go relive a bit of their childhood, and go back to a time much simpler than now.

The Surprising Cast- Not only is Emma Watson a brilliant Belle, but at the end of the movie you’re pleasantly surprised to see who the other enchanted characters from around the castle were played by. Like Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth and more!

It Completes The Story- You get explanations for why Belle’s mother isn’t mentioned, and how The Beast became such a bitter and cruel man. Story lines that were never mentioned or followed in the original film.

The New Music At The Right Times- Every moment where a new song is added you wonder why there wasn’t a song there in the first place.