Page’s 5: Sunday Funday Patio Drinks

From fruity to strong, there is definitely a drink for your Sunday Funday here!

Jalapeño-Spiked Bourbon Julep

For the ones who like it strong and spicy! Bourbon, club soda and a splash of jalapeño!

(Get the recipe from Country Living)

Bellini Moonshiners

Champagne and Whiskey, with a splash of peaches and basil. This one is definitely a crowd pleaser when sitting on the deck enjoying the sunshine!

(Get the recipe from Country Living)

Lemonade Mimosas

Because you need SOMETHING to start your Sunday Funday! Lemonade and Champagne– sweet and refreshing!

(Get the recipe from Delish)

Kane’s Peppery Bloody Mary

A hot twist on the perfect drink to get you going in the morning!

(Get the recipe from My Recipes)

Beer Margarita

This one is dangerously good! You have been warned!

(Get the recipe from All Recipes)

