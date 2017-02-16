Page’s 5: Ways To Make The World Kind

Buy coffee for someone- Bring some coffees and donuts into the office with you for everyone, or maybe even buy the stranger behind you in line a coffee.

Donate blood- Somebody somewhere needs it to live. Take an hour out of your day and roll up your sleeve. blood.ca to book an appointment.

Volunteer- Whether it’s at your local animal shelter, a soup kitchen or just helping a friend or neighbour run an errand. (Barrie Food Bank, Gildas Club Simcoe/Muskoka, Hospice Simcoe, Barrie OSPCA)

Leave extra money at the laundromat- Someone will be pleasantly surprised when doing that chore.

Write someone a thank you note- A teacher, a neighbour, a friend or family member. Let them know how much you love and appreciate them.

For more great ideas and to register your Random Acts of Kindness, click HERE to help turn the world kind.

BONUS Random Act of Kindness Ideas:

Call up a friend for a chat

Tell your parents you love them

Smile at 5 strangers

Compliment 5 people

Sit beside someone new at lunch

(Image Sources: Pinterest, Random Acts/randomactsof.us)