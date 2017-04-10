Listen Live

Page’s 5: Yummy & Easy Easter Treats

Spring Time Goodness

By Host Blogs, Kool Eats, Kool Parents, Page's 5

Get traditional with these Hot Cross Buns from Delish. They’re an Easter MUST in my house!

The kids will LOVE these Carrot (Chocolate Covered Strawberry) Pudding Cups from Lil’ Luna. Dip strawberries into orange Candy Melts to make them look like carrots, then put them on top of the chocolate pudding and crushed Oreos “dirt” and you have a carrot popping out of the garden.

Easter wouldn’t be complete with Bunny Butt Cookies! These adorable treats from Pillsbury have to make your guests giggle.

 

It’s Spring… FINALLY! And nothing says the warmer weather is here than bird nests! Try these Almond Macaroon Nest cookies from All Recipes.

This is always one of my favourites to bake on a sunny Spring day. A Lemon Blueberry Bundt Cake! This recipe from Food just tastes like warmer weather!

(Images Courtesy of delish.com, lilluna.com, pillsbury.com, allrecipes.com, food.com)

