Paintball Gun Brandished During Barrie Hold Up

A rather unusual choice of weapon used in an armed mugging in Barrie. Investigators say it happened around 11:30 Thursday night at a gas bar on Blake Street, saying two suspects came in, dressed in black from head to toe, and while one of them pointed a paintball gun at the cashier, the other collected money and cigarettes. The pair ran from the store when they couldn’t carry any more. If you have any information about this crime, contact the Barrie Police Criminal Investigations Division at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129.