Pair Accused Of Loading Up On Chicken and Beef Before Going on the Lam

P olice are looking for two men who knew exactly what they wanted. Barrie Police say a pair of suspects walked into the Real Canadian Wholesale Club on Yonge St., and went straight for the meat section. The two men allegedly filled a reusable grocery bag with steaks and chicken, then left without paying. Both are described as:

male

white

approx. 20 to 30 years of age

both wearing dark clothing, winter hats, and work boots.

Contact Constable Brickell with the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025 ext 2520, via email at gbrickell@barriepolice.ca, or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS