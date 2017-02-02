Listen Live

Pair Accused Of Loading Up On Chicken and Beef Before Going on the Lam

Suspects Caught on Camera

By News

PTwo Males Head Straight for the Meatolice are looking for two men who knew exactly what they wanted. Barrie Police say a pair of suspects walked into the Real Canadian Wholesale Club on Yonge St., and went straight for the meat section. The two men allegedly filled a reusable grocery bag with steaks and chicken, then left without paying. Both are described as:

  • male
  • white
  • approx. 20 to 30 years of age
  • both wearing dark clothing, winter hats, and work boots.

Contact Constable Brickell with the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025 ext 2520, via email at gbrickell@barriepolice.ca, or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

Related posts

Two Young Offenders Among Suspects Charged In Alliston Drug Raid

More Paramedic Services For Innisfil

Tire Theft Took Too Long to Go Unnoticed

Several Names Used At Barrie Bank

Barrie Archive Launches ‘Evolution of a City’ Video Series

Barrie’s CAO To Retire This Summer

Arrest Made After Downtown Barrie Bank Robbery

Collingwood Hospital Now Offering High Quality Mammograms

Police On The Beat Want to Meet A Man Accused Of a Feat of Meat Theft