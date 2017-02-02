Pair Accused Of Loading Up On Chicken and Beef Before Going on the Lam
Suspects Caught on Camera
Police are looking for two men who knew exactly what they wanted. Barrie Police say a pair of suspects walked into the Real Canadian Wholesale Club on Yonge St., and went straight for the meat section. The two men allegedly filled a reusable grocery bag with steaks and chicken, then left without paying. Both are described as:
- male
- white
- approx. 20 to 30 years of age
- both wearing dark clothing, winter hats, and work boots.
Contact Constable Brickell with the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025 ext 2520, via email at gbrickell@barriepolice.ca, or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS