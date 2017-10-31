Pair Arrested On Drugs, Weapons Charges

Two men from Sault Ste Marie, ages 29 and 34, have been charged with drugs and weapons offences after a traffic stop Monday afternoon on Highway 11 near Horseshoe Valley Road. A black pick-up truck had been clocked at 36 kph over the posted limit. After pulling the driver over, two handguns, a long gun, a quantity of drugs and $37,000 in cash were seized. The men have been charged with Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Traffick in Methamphetamines (crystal meth) and more.