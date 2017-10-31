Listen Live

Pair Arrested On Drugs, Weapons Charges

Had been pulled over for speeding on Highway 11

Two men from Sault Ste Marie, ages 29 and 34, have been charged with drugs and weapons offences after a traffic stop Monday afternoon on Highway 11 near Horseshoe Valley Road. A black pick-up truck had been clocked at 36 kph over the posted limit. After pulling the driver over, two handguns, a long gun, a quantity of drugs and $37,000 in cash were seized. The men have been charged with Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Traffick in Methamphetamines (crystal meth) and more.

