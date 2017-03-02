Papa John’s Pizza introduces- Papa Priority!

Don’t know if this will be available in Barrie right away, but in the United States; they are testing the 2-tier pizza system…

For an extra $2.99 you can bump your order to the front of the line…

Papa John’s is testing a new “Papa Priority” program that allows customers to pay an additional fee to bump their pizza order to the top of the line. The idea behind this new program is that paying extra means that your delivery gets to you extra fast.

The program only applies to pizza ordered directly from Papa John’s (not through a third party site) and the priority fee is charged in addition to the standard delivery fee, according to the Papa John’s website. That means you have to be pretty darn committed to getting your pizza ASAP.

What do you think? Good idea or not?