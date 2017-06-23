Parc Rotary Champlain Wendat Park

June 23rd, 2017

4:30-8:00

PMThe Bayside Market & Music is a new market set upon the beautiful shores of Georgian Bay in Penetanguishene. The market will be a great way to take in some of the local food, culture, crafts, jewelry, art and much more!! Dee-lish Food Truck will be on site, so come after work, stay for dinner, shop and enjoy the entertainment!!

ON STAGE 6 PM – 8PM “Emma Reynolds”

playing a mixture of Music Genres

NEW location for 2017, vendors will be situated around our beautiful brand new outdoor Amphitheatre at Parc Rotary Champlain Wendat Park and local musicians and bands will be scheduled to perform on the stage every Friday evening. The live entertainment and market will blend nicely together, bringing in local community members and tourists that will be able to browse the market and listen to entertainment at the same time!!

For more details and a complete listing of entertainment, visit

http://www.penetanguishene.ca/en/discover/community-market.asp