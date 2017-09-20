Parents spending more time on line and less time reading with their kids

Most of us can recall the enjoyment of being read to when we were children. As a kid, a loved Mother Goose, The Babysitters Club and Sweet Valley High.

But parents are now spending almost four times as long staring at screens as they do reading to their little ones, research has revealed.

Adults spend more than 90 minutes on computers, phones or other types of technology, as opposed to just 25 minutes reading with their children, according to a survey by the reading charity BookTrust.

It also found parents were skipping pages when reading with their children, finishing the story before the end or refusing to read a second story.

Almost half of the parents who admitted to doing this said they did so because they were ‘too tired’.