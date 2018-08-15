Paris Has Upset Some Residents By Installing Open-Air Urinals

Imagine taking in the sites of beautiful Paris, either via a river cruise or perhaps walking along and then you see it…

Bright-red, fully exposed, urinals that have been placed across the city. Why would the city do this you ask? Apparently, there is a problem with people peeing on the streets!

So, the city decided to get proactive and install eco-friendly devices which are filled with straw and are said to be odourless…

There is one particular urinal that is getting a lot of negative attention… It’s the one place near Notre Dame cathedral which is a huge tourist attraction and passing tourist boats get a clear view…

