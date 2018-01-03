Paris Hilton Announces Engagement!
Check out the $2 million ring!
Paris Hilton is engaged to actor Chris Zylka.
The two were in Aspen, Colorado over the New Year weekend and confirmed the news! Check out the $2 million Engagement ring…
Who is Chris Zylka?
Chris is an actor who got his start with a guest appearance on 90210 in 2008. He also appeared in The Amazing Spider-man! If you’re thinking to yourself, why have I never heard of this guy? Well, Chris is NOT on social media.