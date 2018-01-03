Listen Live

Paris Hilton Announces Engagement!

Check out the $2 million ring!

By Dirt/Divas

Paris Hilton is engaged to actor Chris Zylka.

The two were in Aspen, Colorado over the New Year weekend and confirmed the news! Check out the $2 million Engagement ring…

 

 

 

Who is Chris Zylka?

Chris is an actor who got his start with a guest appearance on 90210 in 2008.  He also appeared in The Amazing Spider-man!  If you’re thinking to yourself, why have I never heard of this guy?  Well, Chris is NOT on social media.

 

 

 

 

