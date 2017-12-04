Paris Hilton Is Launching Her Own Skincare Line!

Paris already has a few perfumes out and now the hotel princess is ready to help us all out with a magical skincare line. The main ingredient is Unicorn?



It’s called unicorn mist and it’s also made with rose water which is suppose to have anti-inflammatories that can help soothe irritated skin and calm eczema pain. According to Paris, It also acts as an antioxidant, antibacterial cleanser, removing oils and dirt and helping to strengthen and regenerate skin cells. One question? Where did you get the unicorn mist?

Either way, it can be yours for $29.99, click here

Everyone loves unicorns!