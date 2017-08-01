Listen Live

Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin got matching tats

That's one way to strengthen the bond between you and your godfather!

By Dirt/Divas

Paris posted on social media that she and Macaulay Culkin got matching tattoos.

According to E! News, the design seems to be of an identical spoon that appears on both of their forearms.

The 19-year-old model is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, who Culkin met at the height of his Home Alone fame in 1990.

They remained friends with Culkin spending time at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California and starring in the video for Black or White at age 11. Today, he’s the godfather of Paris.

