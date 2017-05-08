Paris Jackson is set to play Madonna in a biopic about the Queen of Pop, according to reports.

Madonna recently lashed out at the makers of the movie, which will be set in 1980s New York and will chart the singer’s rise to fame and the release of her first album. “Why would Universal Studios want to make a movie about me based on a script that is all lies?” she blasted.

Selena Gomez’s 13 Reasons Why has been officially renewed for a second season.

The first season of the series premiered in March and the next season will hit TV screens next year. Season two of the show will comprise of 13 episodes and they will centre on the aftermath of a bullied high school student’s death. The series is based on author Jay Asher’s 2007 bestseller of the same name…

Drake And Gord Downie Share A Moment At The Raptors Game Last Night

Raptors are out, being swept by Cleveland, but no one is really talking about that this morning, but rather the moment when Gord Downie of The Hip was honoured last night with a personalized Jersey by the team, than embraced by Drake! Yup the two shared an epic Bromance hug!

Sheryl Crow is Coming to Casino Rama!

