Parkbridge Neighbour Appreciation

Parkbridge believes that at the heart of its vibrant communities are the unique relationships made between neighbours. In honour of their 20 Year Anniversary, Parkbridge is celebrating its communities by hosting a Neighbour Appreciation event at Sandycove Acres.

Parkbridge residents, neighbours, media and local government representatives are invited to celebrate thy neighbour. Bring the family or come solo – everyone is welcome for a jam-packed weekend of Canada Day festivities and fun!

VETERANS FLAG CEREMONY & ANNUAL DANCE (RONNIE & THE CORVAIRS)

When: Saturday, June 30th, 2018

7:00 pm – 12:00pm

VETERANS BREAKFAST, ANNUAL CANADA DAY PARADE & COMEDY VARIETY SHOW

When: Sunday, July 1st, 2018

7:00am (breakfast)

10:00am (parade)

12:45pm (comedy show)

How much: Annual Dance $5 p.p

Variety show $15 p.p