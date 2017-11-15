Parole Violator Could Be in Barrie

A wanted man could be in Barrie. The province’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad says 37-year-old Kevin Lamoureaux has skipped out on his parole. He’s from the Ottawa area, but is known to visit Barrie from time to time, and is in the midst of serving a two year sentence on a few B&E and Theft related convictions. He has a tattoo on his neck of hands clasped in prayer, with the words “only God can judge”. He has scars on his forehead, right temple, and left hand.