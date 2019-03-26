PART-TIME GRADUATE CERTIFICATE INFO NIGHT
GeorgianCollege.ca/PTGradCertNight
Advance your career or land your dream job – on your own schedule!
Drop-in to our PART-TIME GRADUATE CERTIFICATE INFO NIGHT on March 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Barrie Campus, in the lobby of our new Peter B. Moore Advanced Technology Centre (N building).
Event overview:
Apply for FREE
Speak to faculty and current students from numerous Graduate Certificate programs
6 p.m. breakout sessions for Human Resources Management Kitchen and Bath Design
Part-time in-class Graduate Certificates:
Big Data Analytics
Communications and Professional Writing
Event Management
Food and Nutrition Management
Human Resources Management
Kitchen and Bath Design
Project Management
We’ll be waiving the application fee for any part-time Graduate Certificate application completed at the event. Now there’s no excuse! Accelerate your career!
RSVP or just drop-in! Feel free to bring family and friends.
If you have any questions please contact us at parttimestudies@georgiancollege.ca.