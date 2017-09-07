Listen Live

Parts of Canada Were Lit by Northern Lights Last Night

Solar Flares yesterday triggered intense Northern Lights...

By Darryl on the Drive

Yesterday a pair of solar flares were released from the sun.

These strong solar flares triggered an enormous show in the sky by the northern lights. Seen across parts of Canada…

A post shared by Kevin Burt (@burtkev_t4r) on

Parts of Canada will be treated to another bright northern lights show tonight as well.

 

