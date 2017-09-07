Parts of Canada Were Lit by Northern Lights Last Night

Yesterday a pair of solar flares were released from the sun.

Two solar flares were released by the Sun this morning, one of which was the most powerful flare recorded since 2008 https://t.co/XpSiMdU159 pic.twitter.com/oYgptLJKyj — NASA (@NASA) September 6, 2017

These strong solar flares triggered an enormous show in the sky by the northern lights. Seen across parts of Canada…

A post shared by Kevin Burt (@burtkev_t4r) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Parts of Canada will be treated to another bright northern lights show tonight as well.