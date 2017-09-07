Parts of Canada Were Lit by Northern Lights Last Night
Solar Flares yesterday triggered intense Northern Lights...
Yesterday a pair of solar flares were released from the sun.
Two solar flares were released by the Sun this morning, one of which was the most powerful flare recorded since 2008 https://t.co/XpSiMdU159 pic.twitter.com/oYgptLJKyj
— NASA (@NASA) September 6, 2017
These strong solar flares triggered an enormous show in the sky by the northern lights. Seen across parts of Canada…
WOW! Northern Lights seen last night from Gillam, Manitoba. Photo credit: Tony Loewen. #Aurora #NorthernLights #Manitoba pic.twitter.com/ovQx3Uh6op
— Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) September 7, 2017
Parts of Canada will be treated to another bright northern lights show tonight as well.