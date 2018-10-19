Listen Live

Parts of Northern Greece Completely Covered in Spider Webs

It looks like a scene right out of the movie...

By Darryl on the Drive

It’s like a scene right out of ‘Arachnophobia’. Spider webs over 1,000 metres long are currently draped across Lake Vistonida, in northern Greece.

Lake Vistonida is home to a unique ecosystem and the local climate can be described as mid-Mediterranean. Although this really is a freak phenomenon, I’m willing to bet you can’t buy a can of Raid for miles.

Locals claim the massive thick web was built virtually over one night. They just woke up and it was there, an entire coast line and everything along it, completely blanketed.

If you’re looking for the ultimate skin crawling creep infested throwback 90’s Halloween movie experience this is the one…

