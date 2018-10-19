Parts of Northern Greece Completely Covered in Spider Webs

It’s like a scene right out of ‘Arachnophobia’. Spider webs over 1,000 metres long are currently draped across Lake Vistonida, in northern Greece.

Thousands of spiders took over the coastline of Lake Vistonida, Greece, covering the area with large webs. RELATED: https://t.co/eV1w3eodhN pic.twitter.com/Y1T0Qrnvrr — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) October 19, 2018

Lake Vistonida is home to a unique ecosystem and the local climate can be described as mid-Mediterranean. Although this really is a freak phenomenon, I’m willing to bet you can’t buy a can of Raid for miles.

Locals claim the massive thick web was built virtually over one night. They just woke up and it was there, an entire coast line and everything along it, completely blanketed.

Birds fly over a 1000m long spider web near Xanthi in Greece today. Warmer weather conditions in Greece and an increase in the mosquito population are thought to have contributed to the rise in the number of spiders. Jo pic.twitter.com/KOH9FMOMhE — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) October 18, 2018

