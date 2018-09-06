Party Tent Stolen From Charity Event

South Simcoe Police Deputy Chief Robin McElary Downer says it’s a sad day when someone’s moral compass is so low they steal from an event raising funds to improve the lives of others.

This, after a party tent was stolen after last weekend’s Jakestock event at Gilford Community Hall.

It’s a one-of-a-kind, green, Moosehead tent worth $1000.

It was reported missing Monday.

Jakestock has been raising funds through its annual music festival for 29 years. This year’s recipients were the Gilford Community hall, Heart and Stroke Foundation and breast cancer research.

Anyone with information on the tents whereabouts should contact South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).