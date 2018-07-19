Listen Live

Passenger Captures Final Moments Of Small Plane Crash On Cellphone

Two passengers killed; pilots severely hurt

By News

A small plane carrying 19 passengers crashed, while on a luxury air safari, near Pretoria, South Africa.

Two people were killed; two pilots were critically hurt.

One of the survivors took video of the crash as the plane descended to the ground. Smoke can be seen billowing from the left wing of the craft.

AIRLIVE net posted the video to YouTube. It shows the moment the plane hit the ground after which there is blackness, then images of the interior of the plane.

video via AIRLIVE net 

Related posts

Two Bad Guys Sought After Innisfil B&E

International Students Looking for a Place to Stay

The Rap Sheet

Wasaga Beach CAO Retiring

Single Sport Kids May Be More Prone To Injuries

Controversial Wasaga Beach Billboards Toned Down

Two Local Casinos Getting To Know the New Boss

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Outside Newmarket

The Rap Sheet