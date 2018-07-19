Passenger Captures Final Moments Of Small Plane Crash On Cellphone

A small plane carrying 19 passengers crashed, while on a luxury air safari, near Pretoria, South Africa.

Two people were killed; two pilots were critically hurt.

One of the survivors took video of the crash as the plane descended to the ground. Smoke can be seen billowing from the left wing of the craft.

AIRLIVE net posted the video to YouTube. It shows the moment the plane hit the ground after which there is blackness, then images of the interior of the plane.

video via AIRLIVE net