Passenger Ejected During Alliston Crash

A passenger is in critical condition following a crash in Alliston. Emergency crews were called to Industrial Parkway near Church Street around 3:00 Saturday morning, to find a vehicle in the ditch. A passenger was found nearby, suffering critical injuries after police say he was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The driver and two other passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while police say the driver, a 17-year-old New Tecumseth boy, has been charged with Drunk Driving.