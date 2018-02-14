Patrick Brown Accuser Got Some Details Wrong

While the news network CTV is standing by its story of Patrick Brown, it does acknowledge getting a key detail wrong. Brown is accused, among other things, of sexual misconduct against an underage intoxicated high school girl at his home. CTV says via its online article that the accuser was actually of legal drinking age at the time, already having graduated high school too. She, and CTV, are standing by the remains of the story. Patrick Brown, meanwhile, said via his Facebook page, if the two accusers truly stand by their allegations, that they should contact Barrie Police to lay charges.