Listen Live

Patrick Brown Files Notice Of Libel Against CTV

Claims reporting was "false, malicious, irresponsible and defamatory"

By News

from The Canadian Press via @globeandmail

Patrick Brown has filed notice of libel to CTV News, which last month reported allegations of sexual misconduct that he has categorically denied.

The Barrie, Ont., politician abruptly resigned as leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party on Jan. 25, hours after CTV reported the allegations, but he has since joined the race to reclaim the job.

The notice filed on Friday says CTV’s reporting was “false, malicious, irresponsible and defamatory.”

A spokesman for CTV says the network has received the notice, stands by its reporting and will “actively defend its journalism in court.”

click here for the full story

banner image via The Canadian Press/Chris Young

Related posts

Pedestrian struck in Bradford

Lotto Max winners in Barrie and Orillia

Lost Memory Card Leads To Child Porn Arrest

SUV Goes Through Thin Ice Near Georgina

The Rap Sheet

Fake Gun Used in Alleged Social Media Threat

SIU Clears York Regional Police Officer Of Wrongdoing in East Gwillimbury Incident

Cigarette Butt Did $50,000 In Damage to Barrie Home

Man Wanted In Two Break-Ins And Thefts In Barrie