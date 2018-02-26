Patrick Brown Leaving Ontario PC Leadership Race
Brown Gives Three Reasons for Departure
Patrick Brown has announced his is dropping out of the leadership race, a mere eight days after entering it. The embattled politician made the announcement just after 5:00 today via Twitter, with a four page statement listing off the reasons for his departure. Brown says he will devote his time instead to holding CTV accountable for the allegations made against him, focusing on party policy, and protecting his loved ones.