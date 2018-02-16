Patrick Brown Suing CTV

Patrick Brown says he’s suing CTV. The former PC party leader said via Facebook his lawyers are talking with CTV in an effort to ensure all emails, texts, and other correspondences related to the allegations against him, be held. Brown claims CTV’s reporting of allegations of sexual misconduct against him are “inaccurate”. CTV says it welcomes the opportunity to defend its stories.

Meantime, Brown dropped another bombshell yesterday hinting to Global News that he might still be the leader of the party. He said he never actually resigned; that someone else wrote the resignation statement that came out hours after the allegations of sexual misconduct came to light. He said he never signed off on the paper. Others within the party have hinted that Brown might enter the current leadership race. He has until 5 o’clock this afternoon to jump in.