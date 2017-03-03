Listen Live

Patrick Brown To Introduce Hydro Plan “Soon”

Liberal plan "fell short"

By News

Provincial Conservative leader Patrick Brown (Simcoe North) says he’s waiting to see the numbers – wants to be fully informed before he draws up a plan to fix the problems with hydro in Ontario and bring rates down for consumers. On a media conference call this morning he said, unlike the Liberals and NDP, there’s been no need for the Tories to be in a hurry on this…

Brown maintains the Liberal plan, to cut rates by 25 per cent by shifting some of the burden for fixing hydro to the future, falls short. His plan, when it’s ready, will address everything from generation to infrastructure to bad contracts…he just needs to see the numbers.

