Patrick Fogarty At ‘We Day’

Craig Kielburger and his brother Marc grew up in Thornhill, Ontario, a little over an hour drive away from Orillia. Craig was only in Grade 7 when one of his school projects bloomed into Free the Children. From there, the brothers co-founded Me to We, an innovative social enterprise, empowering people to change the world. The Kielburger brothers started a change in the world, and in doing so, proved it didn’t matter if you went to a small town school or were young – an inspirational message for students at Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School in Orillia.

On September 28, students from Patrick Fogarty (PF) went to the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, along with tens of thousands of other students, for ‘We Day’. The event was full of inspirational speakers and musical performers such as Kelly Clarkson, Hedley, Sabrina Carpenter, Prince Harry, Lilly Singh, Rick Hanson and Spencer West just to name a few.

One of their main topics was, “Gen-We” – that this generation of children is the one that holds the power to change the world. Throughout the day, there were stories of how students in my age group have made a difference in their community. The entire event was inspirational, optimistic and full of energy, all aimed towards making the world a better place. PF is fortunate to be a part of this change movement. In fact, in May of next year, a group of students will travel to Nicaragua through Me to We for a ten-day mission trip. Our very own students will be part of the “Gen-We” movement, making a change.

“The world tells us to seek success, power and money; God tells us to seek humility, service and love.” – Pope Francis