Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche over her father’s death in November of 2013.

Meadow sued Porsche in 2015 claiming that her father was trapped by a faulty seatbelt and burned alive while in the passenger seat of a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT. The lawsuit also alleged that Porsche knew the Carrera GT had a history of ‘instability and control issues’.

Roger Rodas was the driver of that Porsche that day who also died when the car careened off the road, hitting a lamp post and two tweets and burst into flame. The Porsche was going 93 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the accident…. Meadow also won a lawsuit against Roger Rodas in 2016 for over $10 million from the estate of Rodas…