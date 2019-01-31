Listen Live

Paula Abdul Has Cancelled Her Casino Rama Concert!

Paula Abdul is being Straight Up with Fans in Canada!

By Dirt/Divas

Yes, she is Straight Up disappointing them with the announcement that she will be pulling her Casino Rama show scheduled for March 30th.

Paula says it’s due to ‘unforeseen circumstance.” This is her first solo tour in 25 years… Paula took to twitter to personally apologize! If you have tickets, you will receive a full refund!

 

Even is this news is disappointing, Casino Rama still has a ton of fantastic shows that you can see!

 

Click here to check out the line up!

Related posts

Maroon 5 Won’t Be Doing A Press Conference Before The Super Bowl!

The Lego 2 Movie Is Packed With Cameos!

Justin Bieber’s New Clothing Line “The House of Drew” Is Here!