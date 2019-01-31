Paula Abdul Has Cancelled Her Casino Rama Concert!

Yes, she is Straight Up disappointing them with the announcement that she will be pulling her Casino Rama show scheduled for March 30th.

Paula says it’s due to ‘unforeseen circumstance.” This is her first solo tour in 25 years… Paula took to twitter to personally apologize! If you have tickets, you will receive a full refund!

Orillia, it breaks my heart to share with you that due to unforeseen circumstances, the show at Casino Rama Resort will unfortunately not be taking place. I am so sorry that I won’t be able to see you then, but I promise I will make it up to you! xoP — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 29, 2019

Even is this news is disappointing, Casino Rama still has a ton of fantastic shows that you can see!

