PC Leader Wants Province To Stop Closing Schools For Now

Patrick Brown is calling on the provincial government to stop closing schools. The Ontario PC leader was in Burlington this morning, to urge the Liberal Government to issue a moratorium on school closures until a review is done on the consultation process. Brown says the problem stems from a March 2015 decision to change the review process to take local community representatives out of the process, and slashing the number of public meetings required. Both the public and catholic school boards in this area tell me there are no public representatives involved in the public consultation process, as per the Ministry of Education.