Peacock crashes California liquor store, takes out $500 in wine

Peacocks are like our Canadian geese in California! They are a protected animal and harming them will carry hefty fines… So imagine the pickle when one walks into your store…

A female peacock has ruffled more than just a few feathers at a liquor store…Without a peep, the peahen strutted into the open door of the Royal Oaks liquor store on Monday… Store manager Rani Ghanem said he didn’t even know the peacock was there until a customer asked him about “el pollo,” Spanish for “the chicken.”

An animal-control officer responded after Ghanem called 911, approaching the peahen with gloves and a fishing net. That’s when the hilarity ensued, Ghanem said. naturally as the officer tried to catch the huge bird, the peacock freaked out and began knocking over bottles, luckily the officer’s big net caught a few wine bottles…

In all, Ghanem said the peahen was in the store for 90 minutes and broke $500 worth of the family store’s best bottles, including champagne.

Toronto Star