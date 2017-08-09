Peanut Butter & Jam Oreos?

Woke up to some porn in my inbox today. New PB&J Oreos! 😍 This has long been a dream flavor for me and is the perfect release for back-to-school season (peep that chalkboard math on the package). My intel suggests they’re exclusive to Kroger stores, which makes sense since Kroger got an exclusive last August too (the awful Swedish Fish). These will be on shelves as soon as today.

