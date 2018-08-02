Peanut Butter May Not Be The Only Option When Trying To Enhance Your Breast Size Naturally!

The latest in health and beauty is to smother ones breasts in toothpaste and vaseline. Experts say it will reduce sagging and make them larger!

Need proof? There are a ton of videos out there to show you how if appeared to work for many women and these videos have received millions of views from people desperate to change the shape and size of their breasts without surgery.

While there are many vids that say this works- there are many more that say- NO this does nothing but makes your breasts smell minty fresh!