Pedestrian Killed In South Barrie Crash

Collision Closed Highway 27 For Morning Rush

A pedestrian has been killed in an early morning collision on the outskirts of Barrie.

Police tell us the collision on Highway 27 happened around 5:00 this morning, closing the roadway between Mapleview and Red Oak Drive.

The road has since reopened, while Barrie Police Constable Sarah Bamford tells us the investigation continues.

