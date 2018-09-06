Pedestrian Killed In South Barrie Crash

A pedestrian has been killed in an early morning collision on the outskirts of Barrie.

TRAFFIC ALERT -Avoid the area of Townline Road (Hwy 27) between Red Oak Drive and Mapleview Drive West., Barrie., due to a serious motor collision. Further information to follow as investigation continues. <SB> pic.twitter.com/QgqduDmDSi — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) September 6, 2018

Police tell us the collision on Highway 27 happened around 5:00 this morning, closing the roadway between Mapleview and Red Oak Drive.

The road has since reopened, while Barrie Police Constable Sarah Bamford tells us the investigation continues.