Pedestrian struck in Bradford

South Simcoe Police continue to investigate an early morning collision in Bradford.

Around 12:20am Saturday police were called to the scene in the area of Holland Street West and Toronto Street in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

An 84 year old man was struck by a westbound vehicle and is now in Toronto area trauma center.

Police don’t believe alcohol or speed were factors in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police.