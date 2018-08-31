Every Friday from June 1st – August 31st, 6:30 pm – Dusk

The Penetanguishene Bayside Summer Soiree takes place every Friday night until August 31st. There will be live entertainment, outdoor movies & more. Bands will play for 2 hours * 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm).

Once a month, there will be a kids night! These nights are scheduled on June 15th, July 6th and August 24th. The Kids night will include entertainment, Live Music, Bouncy Castle, an outdoor movie and more.

Hope to see you there!!!