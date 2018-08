6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dance the last days of summer at the Penetanguishene Centennial Museum & Archives annual End of Summer Concert with the band PASSPORT. Event is free and runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Relax under our tent or bring your own lawn chair. This event precedes the museum’s volunteer appreciation bbq so food will be available while supplies last.