Penetanguishene Centennial Museum & Archives Escape Room

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Imagine the museum at night, lit by lantern, dark shadows linger about, but something is amiss. Tic Toc, Tic Toc…You have one hour and counting. Will you solve the mystery lost in history? Your team could be trapped in the museum. The ghosts of the past hold the secrets to your escape. Find the clues, crack the codes, and solve the mystery before the clock runs out and you become lost in history yourselves! Be the first team to open your lock and win the game. This new challenge has been created specifically for our museum and its history. There may be a good chance of running into a “spirit” of the museums past.

Don’t miss out on this fun new adventure. Register today by emailing museum@penetanguishene.ca or call 705-549-2150. Teams of up to 6 people may register or as an individual. Tickets are $25.00 each and must be purchased in advance. Available at Penetanguishene Centennial Museum & Archives or SNAP’D Midland website . https://midlandpenetang.snapd.com/events/view/1221707. Please not there is a service fee for purchasing through SNAP’D . Service fee does not apply by purchasing through the museum.

Facilitated by Escape Challenge North www.wildlifeacademy.com/ecn