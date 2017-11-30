Penetanguishene Green Lights 2018 Budget
Budget Translates Into a 1.96% Increase to Residential Tax Bill
Penetanguishene residents are in for an almost two per cent increase to the property tax bill. Town council this week approved the 2018 Operating and Capital budgets, a combined $24 million expense. Council and staff whittled the budgets down to a 1.96% increase over last year, balancing out to about $48 extra on a $300,000 home. About $327,000 has been set aside for Fire and Emergency Services vehicles and equipment, nearly two million in Recreation and Community Services, and $54,000 on transit.