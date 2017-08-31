Penetanguishene Mayor Makes Case For French University

Penetanguishene Mayor Gerry Marshall wasting little time in trying to attract a French Language University to the town. Queen’s Park has indicated it’s committed to such, though a special committee has suggested it be built in the GTA. In a letter to Premier Wynne, Marshall says Penetanguishene should be considered for a number of reasons…

As for the GTA…

A final decision on this not expected until next year. Marshall says that gives him lots of time to lobby the Premier, Deputy Premier and the Minister of Francophone Affairs.