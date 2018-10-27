Penetanguishene Spooktacular Event

As thoughts of pumpkin patches, the smell of burning leaves and cozy sweaters enter our minds, keep in mind Saturday October 27th at the Penetanguishene Centennial Museum & Archives between the hours of 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. for our annual Spooktacular event. For only $3.00 per child delight them with a few hours of games, crafts, a scavenger hunt with a trick or treat for those who participate. To top it all off have your face painted with a haunted theme (included in price).