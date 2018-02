Penetanguishene Winterama is celebrating their 70 anniversary this year, Ontario’s oldest Winter Carnival.

Friday night Kick-Off at Discovery Harbour Skate Trail 6pm – 9pm with Fireworks at 8pm

Saturday Rotary Winterama Parade at 10:30am

Saturday Outdoor Activities 11:00am – 4:00pm at Town Dock, including DEMOLITION DERBY at 2:00pm at Town Dock

Sunday Arm Wrestling Competition

