People Are Buying Huskies Because They Love Game of Thrones

Some Animal Shelters are seeing an increase in abandoned huskies. Fans of the TV Series Game of Thrones are buying them because they resemble Dire Wolves from the show.

Unfortunately people are realizing that while Huskies are cuddly and lovable, they have a ton of energy too and they end up leaving them with an Animal Shelter.

Game of Thrones star, Peter Dinklage had a message for fans…

It’s a strange trend that happened in the past when 101 Dalmatians and Legally Blonde were released.