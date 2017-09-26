Listen Live

People are freaking out!

Harry and Meghan sitting in a tree.

By Dirt/Divas

People have finally seen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together! (Q the orchestra) The couple were together at Nathan Phillips Square yesterday afternoon holding hands as they went to watch the Invictus Games wheelchair tennis as New Zealand and Australia completed in a semi-final match.

 

