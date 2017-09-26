People are freaking out!

People have finally seen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together! (Q the orchestra) The couple were together at Nathan Phillips Square yesterday afternoon holding hands as they went to watch the Invictus Games wheelchair tennis as New Zealand and Australia completed in a semi-final match.

First a pic seated apart at the opening ceremony, now holding hands watching a tennis match for 30 minutes, not the main participants /1 pic.twitter.com/ZHAL09rKZX — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) September 25, 2017

