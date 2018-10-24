Listen Live

People Are Losing It Over This Compilation Of Lady Gaga Saying The Exact Same Things About Bradley Cooper In A Bunch Of Interviews

Hilarious!

By Kool Celebrities

For some reason Lady Gaga can’t stop herself from saying the exact same thing about her A Star Is Born co-star and director, Bradley Cooper.

The pair have been on a press run for the film, so they’ve been taking part in a lot of interviews. People have started to notice that Lady Gaga keeps repeating herself in the way she thanks Cooper, and fans can’t stop laughing about it.

Her go to spiel is some sort of variation of: “There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life.”

Watch the video and check out fan reaction tweets below.

 

 

 

 

