People Are Naming Their Babies After Their Favourite TV Characters!

It appears that more and more people are naming their babies after popular characters from their favourite tv shows. Game of Thrones has inspired many families to name their baby girls, Khaleesi (Mother of dragons) and Arya, as in Arya Stark!

For boys, Tyrion has become popular after Peter Dinklage made the character very memorable!

Disney and Marvel has also inspired baby names. Moana grew in popularity as well as Rey and Kylo from Star Wars…Harley as in Harley Quinn rose in popularity after Suicide Squad was released!

On the opposite side, Harvey has almost been banished after the news broke of Harvey Weinstein came out. Sarah is also a name that seems to be disappearing!